By Noah Nixon

Director of Constituent Engagement

Councilmember Reggie Harris

Led by Councilmember Reggie Harris, City Council has unanimously passed legislation to reaffirm unwavering support for transgender, non-binary residents, and the regional LGBTQIA+ community, as well as direct the administration to conduct a review of City policies to ensure they promote access to and protection of gender-affirming healthcare and encourage businesses and other institutions within Cincinnati to adopt similar policies.

This legislation is in response to a constant slew of proposed legislation at the Ohio statehouse over the past few years that have put LGBTQ+ residents’ dignity, safety and livelihood at risk. Recent examples include HB 68, which would effectively ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors in our state; this is despite the fact that the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatricians, the American Psychiatric Association, and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (among other institutions) all agree that gender-affirming healthcare is evidence-based, can be medically necessary, and most critically, saves lives.

Provided

“This is the right thing to do. We will do all we can to protect access to gender-affirming healthcare and show our residents that we recognize their dignity and right to be themselves. All Cincinnatians deserve to feel comfortable, happy and safe in our City.” Councilmember Harris said.

“Today, we as a City proudly share our support of our LGBTQIA+ community.”