By Frank Bowen,

Herald Intern

Community members gather to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Ault Park in Cincinnati. The celebration included various food trucks along with live music performed by GenX and a colorful firework show as the night winds down. A children’s parade and contest was also held earlier in the day. These activities were a part of Ault Park’s 57th Annual Independence Day celebration.

Community members gather to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Ault Park in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

