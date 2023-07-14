By Alex Morton-Green

Development Director

Dress for Success Cincinnati announces their 22nd Annual Fashion Show on September 13th, at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. The event will include a celebration of Dress for Success clients, a presentation of seasonal fashions from the Wingate Collection, a raffle and pop-up shop from Portaluca Boutique.

The Honorary Chair this year is Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith and the presenting sponsor is Western and Southern Financial Group.

Meredith Shockley-Smith, Executive Director of Cradle Cincinnati and Assistant Field Professor at the University of Cincinnati Medical School, is the founding director of Queens Village and a former professor of Black Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies. She applies her passion for Black Studies and Women & Gender Studies beyond the classroom in efforts to build stronger, more equitable relationships to benefit the greater community. She received her PhD from the University of Cincinnati in Educational Studies and was formerly the Director of Womens and Black Studies at Northern Kentucky University. In her new role as Executive Director of Cradle Cincinnati she seeks to bring together partners, community and medical professionals to co-create sustainable solutions that increase equity, lift Black women’s leadership and lower infant mortality and disparities across Cincinnati.

Dress for Success Cincinnati empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

Event details and tickets:

10:30 a.m.: Registration and Raffle

12 p.m.: Luncheon, Program and Fashion Show

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom: 1000 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, 45202

Complimentary self-parking is available on site. Must be 21 to attend.

Early Bird tickets are $100 per person before September 1. After September 1 they are $125.

$200 for a Friend ticket (includes name in program book)

Tables of ten are $2,000. Patron tables are $3,500 and include VIP seating near the runway, recognition in the program book and website and an invitation to the VIP party.

Tables and Individual Tickets can be purchased at: https://dfscincy.org/news-and-events/fashion-show/

Sponsorships are available by contacting Alex Morton-Green, 513-322-1789, alex@dfscincy.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DressforSuccessCincy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dfscincy/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dress-for-success-cincinnati/

Twitter: https://www.Twitter.com/dfscincy

Website: https://www.dfscincy.org/

4623 Wesley Ave., Suite H, Norwood, OH 45212