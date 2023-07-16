Contributed

CINCINNATI – Ohio Justice & Policy Center (OJPC), a non-profit law firm and advocacy organization serving the community since 1997, has named Gabe Davis as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“We are delighted to have Gabe Davis as the new CEO of OJPC,” said David Zimmerman, Chair of the OJPC Board of Directors. “He is a proven leader who is dedicated to OJPC’s mission and has the ability to inspire that vision in others. Gabe is also an incredibly talented lawyer, and OJPC is fortunate to have him join us. Under Gabe’s leadership, OJPC’s future is bright.”

Davis will succeed OJPC’s long-time Executive Director David Singleton, who led the organization for more than 20 years. “Gabe Davis is exactly the right person to lead OJPC into its next chapter,” Singleton said. “I’m 1,000 percent confident he has what it takes to get OJPC to the next level and will support him in whatever ways he needs.”

Davis said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with OJPC’s talented staff and board to advance the cause of equal justice in Ohio. “I couldn’t be more excited to lead OJPC in its critical mission to create fair, redemptive, and intelligent criminal justice systems. This is the unfinished business of our time. I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of civil rights giants like David Singleton and OJPC’s founder Al Gerhardstein,” he said.

Davis will join OJPC after having served for nearly three years as the Director of the Citizen Complaint Authority (CCA) in Cincinnati. Prior to his role with CCA, he practiced law at Frost Brown Todd, and he served as a federal prosecutor in the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabe was born and raised in Cincinnati, the son of a retired Cincinnati Police Officer and a Head Start Manager with the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency. He is a product of Cincinnati Public Schools and The Seven Hills School, and graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School.

Davis is a member of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Board Association Board of Trustees, among other organizations. Davis is also an alumnus of several Cincinnati-area organizations, including the SWEL Foundation and Public Allies Cincinnati. Before becoming an attorney, Davis worked as a community organizer with a Cincinnati nonprofit focused on reducing health disparities.

Davis will start as CEO of OJPC in early August.