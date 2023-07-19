By: Joel Patterson

CINCINNATI — A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue in West End shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

There were more than 20 evidence markers on the scene.

Cincinnati police were scouring the area for clues and conducting their investigation well into the night. This is an active, ongoing case.

If you have any tips or information about this fatal shooting please call Crimstoppers at 513-352-3040.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.