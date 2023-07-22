Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Beurre Blanc

Beurre Blanc is a warm butter sauce that originates from the Loire Valley of France.

Ingredients

1 cup of dry white wine

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

3 teaspoons finely minced shallots

8 ounces cold unsalted butter cut into small cubes

Salt and white pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions

Place wine, lemon juice, and shallots in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until liquid is reduced by half or more.

Reduce heat to low and whisk in 2-4 cubes of butter at a time. Until all the butter is incorporated and being careful not to burn the beurre Blanc sauce!

When the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon remove it from the heat.

Add salt and white pepper to taste and serve immediately. Serve with fish, chicken, shellfish, brussels sprouts, and roasted asparagus. This sauce doesn’t re-heat well enjoy it while warm and creamy.