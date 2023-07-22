Wanda Haynes,
Certified Sommelier
Beurre Blanc
Beurre Blanc is a warm butter sauce that originates from the Loire Valley of France.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of dry white wine
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 teaspoons finely minced shallots
- 8 ounces cold unsalted butter cut into small cubes
- Salt and white pepper to taste
Cooking Instructions
Place wine, lemon juice, and shallots in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until liquid is reduced by half or more.
Reduce heat to low and whisk in 2-4 cubes of butter at a time. Until all the butter is incorporated and being careful not to burn the beurre Blanc sauce!
When the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon remove it from the heat.
Add salt and white pepper to taste and serve immediately. Serve with fish, chicken, shellfish, brussels sprouts, and roasted asparagus. This sauce doesn’t re-heat well enjoy it while warm and creamy.