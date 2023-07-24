WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) has awarded $25,000 enhancement grants to 14 Black small business owners across the U.S. to support their growth and long-term success.

One of those businesses receiving a $25,000 enhancement grant is Crystal Render, owner of the Cincinnati-based local small business Magnificent Morsels Catering.

Among the 14 recipients, 30 percent started their businesses during the pandemic, 79 percent are women-owned, and 43 percent have six or fewer employees. Now in its third year of grant-making, the program has reached 1,414 small businesses across the U.S. with $8.5 million in grants disbursed.

Magnificent Morsels Catering (MMC) began as a restaurant in 2019, and has grown into an enterprise driven by passion and purpose. Despite operating without a dedicated kitchen, MMC has distributed over 40,000 meals within 10 weeks, averaging 4,200 meals per week. They specialize in serving groups ranging from 15 to 1,500 people, including major corporations such as Amazon, Fifth Third Bank, and the Cincinnati Reds.

According to the catering company’s website, Executive Chef Crystal Marie is a culinary artist creating mouth-watering “Instagram worthy” cuisine for the masses. She has more than 17 years of entrepreneurship with a passion of helping my fellow entrepreneurs find their niche and purpose.

Crystal Render. Provided by Magnificent Morsels Catering

She is a classically trained chef with a passion for using food as art. As owner of Magnificent Morsels Catering, she is looking to change the face of catering in the Food & Hospitality Industry by launching the first “All- Inclusive,” easy click ordering system.

“Many of these business owners took a chance and started their company during a time of great uncertainty,” said Carolyn Cawley, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “Every year I’m always inspired by the grit and unwavering determination demonstrated by our grantees. We’re proud to offer the support they need to thrive and unlock new opportunities through this program.”

The CBBB is a multi-year initiative co-founded by American Express and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 2020 to support the long-term success and resilience of U.S. Black-owned small businesses.

The CBBB initiative is part of American Express’ ongoing “Backing Small” initiative and “Backing Change” commitment to provide small businesses financial support and other resources to address their critical needs and challenges.

The Coalition to Back Black Businesses began in September 2020 in response to the tumultuous economic state accompanying the pandemic, which left many U.S. small businesses struggling to survive. The initiative was co-founded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express and is led in partnership with The National Black Chamber of Commerce, National Business League, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and Walker’s Legacy. This year, the program also received additional support from Cummins, Optimum, and Shopify.

The CBBB enhancement grants are given to the most promising grantees who participate in the program’s yearlong mentorship and business development activities. As small businesses continue to navigate economic uncertainty, enhancement grantees noted networking, mentorship, and coaching, in addition to access to capital, as crucial components of building long-term competitiveness and resiliency.

“While law school teaches us how to be analytical and logical problem solvers, it does not teach us how to be entrepreneurs,” said Neubia Harris, owner of The Law Office of Neubia Harris, PLLC in Raleigh, North Carolina and a 2023 grant recipient. “The CBBB business coaching has helped me identify my target clients, ascertain and achieve ambitious goals, and led to increased revenue.”

“The enhancement grant will provide the necessary financial support to invest in key areas, such as marketing, product development, and talent acquisition,” says Kimberly Smith, owner of beauty company Eighth+Kin in Washington, D.C. and a 2023 grant recipient. “This grant will enable me to expand my reach, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the overall competitiveness of my business.”

Fourteen small business owners were selected by a panel of judges to receive the $25,000 enhancement grant out of the 324 grantees in the 2022-2023 cohort.

Grantees represent a wide range of industries across the U.S., ranging from creative and food services to beauty merchandising. They hail from major metropolitan cities, as well as suburban areas serving an array of consumers and their communities.

With business ownership among Black women on the rise, 65 percent of CBBB 2023 grantees identify as Black women.