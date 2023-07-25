By Barrett J. Brunsman

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Cincinnati Children’s plans to construct a medical building that will include an outpatient surgery center, specialty clinics and an urgent care in Eastgate. The building will feature world-class medical services and provide access that’s even closer to home for families in Clermont County as well as other counties along the Ohio 32 corridor.

The building’s outpatient surgery center will include four operating rooms, making the location the first of its kind on the East Side for Cincinnati Children’s.

To be called Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate, the two-story medical building on Ivy Pointe Boulevard will encompass nearly 110,000 square feet and employ about 200 people – including physicians, registered nurses, therapists, mental and behavioral health specialists, medical assistants and support staff.

This new facility will enable Cincinnati Children’s to increase the availability of specialized medical services in the area. The building will feature dedicated spaces to accommodate outpatient medical and surgical specialty clinics, occupational and physical therapy, sports physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology services, and ophthalmology as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for mental health. The facility will also include a laboratory to expedite test results, along with a pharmacy, X-ray, and MRI services.