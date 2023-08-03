By Sheree Tait,

etm@ennistaitministries.org

Ennis Tait Ministries (ETM), Inc., a not for profit community outreach ministry in Cincinnati, will host the 18th Annual Neighborhood Back2School Carnival (NB2C) on Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Seasongood Square (Bengals Park) in Avondale between Shuttlesworth and Clinton Springs.

As one of the oldest and largest in the city, NB2C is a free community event designed to provide school-age children with various school necessities while providing them with health and safety education through the support of local churches, businesses and organizations. For more than 17 years, we have served nearly 20,000 children with an abundance of school supplies, a wealth of information on health and safety and loads of fun.

This year, we will provide more than 1000 children grades Pre-K to 12th in Avondale and its surrounding communities with various school supplies through the generous support of our sponsors, Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Uptown Consortium, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, ReGeneration Schools, IDEA Schools, Romero Academy, Cincinnati Parks Department, New Beginnings COTLG Avondale and other anonymous donors. “Our mission and heart’s desire is to show God’s love to the children and families of our community and make sure they have what they need for a successful school year. When we started this event 18 years ago until today, our mission has not changed,” said Bishop Ennis Tait, ETM Executive Director.

This year, we have partnered with organizations such as Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Cincinnati Parks, IN5, Rising Leaders, IDEA Schools, ReGeneration Schools, Romero Academy at Resurrection, Compassionate Justice, Cincinnati Fire Department, Trinity Safe Haven, Coalition for Just Hamilton County, Queen City Career Prep High School and others who will be a part of the “Obstacle Course of Health and Safety with booths (at no charge) and develop creative and interactive ways to share their message to the young people and their parent or guardian.

Attendees must register, complete an activity at each organizations booth and receive a stamp from each organization before retrieving their backpack of school supplies and certificate of completion, which insures each participant and their parent/guardian will hear the message in a memorable way. This provides an opportunity for organizations to make a significant impact on all those who attend the event. Children MUST have a parent or guardian with them to receive their backpack.

To volunteer or make donations, please call (513) 601-9685. Send monetary donations to Ennis Tait Ministries via our website at ennistaitministries.org. or via mail to P.O. Box 29211, Cincinnati, OH 45229.