Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

What is wine flour?

Leftover grape residue is dried, ground, and milled into a flour-like product. There is no alcohol present after the grape skins have been dried and ground.

How to use wine flour

Wine flour should be used as a supplement and not a substitute for all-purpose and gluten-free flour. Start with 1-2 tablespoons of wine flour per cup of all-purpose flour when baking. This will add a touch of wine flavor to a cake, cookies, and muffins.

Add red wine flour to rubs for steaks, ribs, and chops. White wine flour can be used to thicken chicken soup and as a tasty rub for fresh fish.

Where to buy wine flour

Online stores, specialty stores, and perhaps wineries should be a viable resource to purchase wine flour. Store wine flour in the freezer or a cool dark place for up to 6 months.