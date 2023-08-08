Dr. Anisa Shomo,

Herald Beauty Contributor

The vaccines have offered the chance to have some normalcy in pandemic times. As we equip ourselves with tools for virus protection, sun protection, and rain protection; it is important that we pay special attention to our lips. Our lips are vulnerable to cancer. Lip cancer falls under the category of oral cancer which affects 40,000 people each year. Sun exposure is a known risk factor for this condition so when you pack your pool and beach totes this summer, don’t forget the lip protection.

Many people do not realize that most lip gloss, lipstick and lip balms products do not offer sun protection. Remember to check the label for SPF (sun protection factor) units. Most of the sun protection products resemble lip balm. Personally, I do not spend much on lip balms because I love lip gloss more. Protecting my lips is worth spending a few dollars but I do not wish to break the bank on this step. I went on a search to find quality, affordable lip protectants that I can wear under my lip favorite gloss. I discovered the following 4 products:

1. Vanicream Lip Protectant/Sunscreen SPF 30, Amazon 6.94

Pros: water resistant, moisturizing, no smell, most expensive

Cons: leaves a white film on your lips, takes more time to apply

2. Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30, Amazon 3.99

Pros: reef friendly, fast application, minimal white film

Cons: smells like vegetable oil, made from beeswax (if allergic)

3. Blistex Five Star Lip Protection SPF 30, Amazon 5.32

Pros: fast application, no white film

Cons: smells like menthol, gritty application onto lips

4. Aquaphor Lip Protectant Plus Sunscreen SPF 30, Amazon 3.74

Pros: smells like oranges, moisturizing, no white film, best price

Cons: not water resistant, takes more time to apply

The Aquaphor Lip Protectant was my favorite and it will be joining my summer toolkit. I am planning to enjoy this summer with a grateful heart. I wish the same for you!