The Black Family Reunion Celebration (BFR) is set for Aug. 17-20, 2023. The four-day celebration will kick off with the speaker series on Thursday, Aug. 17 followed by the Heritage Breakfast Friday and the parade on Saturday. The celebration will continue in Sawyer Point Park Saturday-Sunday. This year’s BFR Family of the Year is Cincinnati Police Officer Eddie and wife DeAnna Hawkins and family. Steven Reece will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the kickoff breakfast. This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Ozie Davis III.

Returning this year is a historic tour of Black Cincinnati. A new edition to this year’s celebration is the local college tour. There will be plenty of family entertainment at the park, including local talent, health and wellness activations, free R&B and gospel concerts and more.

“We are bringing BFR back this year with the theme Proud & Powerful. The pride we carry leads us to a place of strength that ignites the power within each of us. With everything our community has experienced and continues to overcome, this theme is a testament to the sense of pride felt within our communities and the power that we have when we stand and work together,” says Tracey Artis, executive director of BFR.

Cincinnati’s Black Family Reunion event is one of the last- remaining in the country. This year’s events will include:

BFR job fair

BFR Speaks (ft. Pastor Jamal Bryant)

BFR kickoff breakfast (ft. Joe Mallory as keynote speaker)

BFR historic tour of Black Cincinnati (sponsored by Metro)

BFR college tour

BFR lounge

BFR parade (w/Ozie Davis III as Grand Marshal)

BFR R&B concert (sponsored by Kroger; ft. Kelly Price)

BFR gospel concert (sponsored by Kroger; ft. Donald Lawrence)

This year’s sponsors include: TriHealth (presenting sponsor), Fifth Third, P&G, Interact for Health, Cincinnati Bell, Western & Southern, Nissan, UMADAOP of Cincinnati, Inc., JazJordan, Inc., Visit Cincy, Beckman Coulter, Compassion International, Hightowers Petroleum, UC Health, Procter & Gamble, CareSource, Cincinnati Recreation Comission, Duke Energy, AARP, Coca-Cola, Superior Career Fairs, Constellation Insurance, National Council of Negro Women, Community Action Agency, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Kroger, Cincinnati NAACP, Miami University, SORTA/Metro, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sigma Omega Chapter, Health Gap, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati State, Cincinnati Herald, Walker Funeral Home, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, First Financial Bank, Journey Steel, US Bank, The City of Forest Park, Kappa Alpha Psi, Verizon, LifeCenter and Guardian Savings Bank.

35th Annual BFR Schedule of Events

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

BFR Job Fair

(presented by Superior Career Fair)

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center

525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

BFR Speaks

(presented by First Financial Bank)

Keynote Speaker: Pastor Jamal Bryant

Location: Corinthian Baptist Church

1920 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45237

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

BFR Heritage Breakfast

(presented by Fifth Third Bank)

Keynote Speaker: Joe Mallory

Location: Fountain Square

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

BFR College Tour

(sponsored by Western & Southern Financial Group)

Location: Tour will depart from Fountain Square at 9:30 a.m.

and tour the following schools: University of Cincinnati, Xavier University,

Cincinnati State, Good Samaritan College of Nursing & Life Sciences

BFR Historic Tour of Black Cincinnati

(presented by METRO)

The tour will leave immediately following the Heritage Breakfast from Fountain Square with transportation provided by METRO. The tour is free & open to the public.

BFR Lounge Honoring Lincoln Ware

Location: First Financial Bank Community Innovation Center

1 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Black Family Reunion Parade

(presented by Nissan)

Avondale Town Center

Grand Marshal: Ozie Davis III

9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.

BFR @ Sawyer Point + Urban Concert Series

(presented by Kroger)

Ft. Kelly Price (mainstage opens @ 6pm)

Sawyer Point Park

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

*Fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

BFR @ Sawyer Point + Gospel Concert Series

(presented by Kroger)

Ft. Donald Lawrence & Company (mainstage opens @ 6pm)

Sawyer Point Park

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

For more information and to see a complete list of events or to become a sponsor, please visit www.myblackfamilyreunion.org or call 513-229-0502.