By Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommlier

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has been rated the best zoo in America by USA Today. Wild About Wine was a wine event held on August 10th at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

This event is part of Toast to the Wild and sponsored by Paycor, which benefits the Lindner Center for Conservation and Research for Endangered Wildlife (CREW). Events increase exposure for CREW and all funds raised go directly to support ongoing research.

The adult only event had plenty of sparkling, white, rose, and red wine for guests to sample. Loads of comfy places to sit in the shade and reflect on the beauty of the amazing grounds.

Great food for purchase that included vegetarian, and vegan options at low prices.

Live music was provided by Heather Roush & The Heart Strings and a DJ from Q 102 got everyone up and bogging all night long.

My choice for best white wine was “Pesce” a dry white wine from Italy.

With tastes of green apple, white cherries, lemon zest, and plenty of refreshing acidity.

Francoise Rouminex “Cotes du Rhone” is a dry red wine from France.

An amazing red with dark fruits, baking spices, and soft nuances of cedar.

Fun was had by all and showing support was the best part of the event.

Don’t forget to put these upcoming events on your calendar:

*Fritz the hippo’s birthday celebration August 1- 31st

*Breakfast with the animals August 18th

*Zoo Golf August 21st

For those that live in Hamilton County the price of admission is half off.

Hamilton County days will run August 25-27. A fun way to entertain the young ones just before school begins.