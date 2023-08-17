Contributed

● When does school start?

○ CPS schools start on Thursday, August 17 for all students K-12. Preschools will begin Monday, August 21. CPS schools have their own start time designed to meet the needs of the students. Start times were updated this year to help with transportation scheduling.

● What time does my student start school?

○ CPS schools have their own start time designed to meet the needs of the students. Start times were updated this year to help with transportation scheduling. See school times here: https://www.cps-k12.org/newstarttimes2324

● What supplies does my child need for school?

○ Each CPS school has its own school supply list. You can find your school’s supply list by visiting your school’s website or calling your school.

● Will my student be in need of a uniform?

○ Each CPS school has its own dress code policy. You can find your school’s dress code by visiting your school’s website or calling your school.

● Is there a calendar that lists days off school for the 23’-24’ school year?

○ You can find our District Calendar by clicking the link here: http://cps-k12.org/calendar

● Will my student receive free meals at school?

○ Breakfast will continue to be free for all students at all schools. Lunch will continue to be free for all students at most CPS schools. Only families with students attending Clark Montessori High School, Clifton Area Neighborhood School, Fairview-Clifton German Language School, Hyde Park School, Kilgour School, Sands Montessori School, School for Creative and Performing Arts, Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students and Walnut Hills High School are required to fill out an application to receive free meals. Students attending all other schools automatically qualify to receive free meals. Fill out and submit the Free and Reduced Meal Application at www.cps-k12.org/dining.

● What bus is my student taking this year?

During the 2023-2024 school year, students in grades K-8 will take Yellow Bus. Students in grades 9-12 will take Metro. Students in grades 7-8 that participate in afterschool activities will receive a Metro pass from their school for after-school transportation. Additionally, parents with students in grades 7-8 that would like to opt-into taking Metro, can do so by visiting www.cps-k12.org/transportation and filling out the Transportation Inquiry Form, selecting "Transportation Service Request" for "Reason for Inquiry" then selecting "Metro" under "Type of Request." Yellow Bus routes can be located in PowerSchool on a desktop computer beginning Tuesday, August 8. Please note, bus routes are not available in the PowerSchool App. To track your student's yellow bus, download the MyStop App. Vendors improved the functionality of the MyStop App for better bus tracking. Metro routes can be located using the Google Trip Planner tool or downloading the Metro Transit App. Be sure to set the date for August 13 or later when looking up your trip. For more information visit www.cps-k12.org/TransportationFAQ

CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright spoke at a press conference last week about back-to-school issues. Photo provided by CPS

● Which students will be using the yellow bus for school transportation?

○ CPS’ yellow bus service provides transportation during school hours to all eligible students in grades K-8. To find out if your student is eligible visit https://www.cps-k12.org/transportationeligibility. Seventh and 8th-graders who are participating in after-school activities may receive a Metro pass from their school for after-school transportation. Additionally, parents with students in grades 7-8 that would like to opt-into taking Metro, can do so by visiting www.cps-k12.org/transportation and filling out the Transportation Inquiry Form, selecting “Transportation Service Request” for “Reason for Inquiry” then selecting “Metro” under “Type of Request.”

● Will students in 9-12th-grade receive transportation?

All eligible 9-12th-grade CPS students will be using Metro services for school transportation. Parents with students in grades 7-8 that would like to opt-into taking Metro, can do so by visiting www.cps-k12.org/transportation and filling out the Transportation Inquiry Form, selecting "Transportation Service Request" for "Reason for Inquiry" then selecting "Metro" under "Type of Request." Metro passes will be available for students to pick up at their school on the first day of classes. Metro routes can be located using the Google Trip Planner tool or downloading the Metro Transit App. Be sure to set the date for August 13 or later when looking up your trip. For more information visit www.cps-k12.org/TransportationFAQ.

● How can I track my student’s bus?

○ Bus locations can be tracked by downloading their relevant apps. Families with students riding Metro can use the Google Trip Planner tool for desktop browsers or download the Transit app from Metro. Families with students riding Yellow Bus can download the MyStop app to track bus location. Vendors improved functionality of the MyStop app for better bus tracking in the 2023-2024 school year.

● Are there any forms I need to complete before school starts?

○ To access your back-to-school forms on SchoolMint, visit http://register.cps-k12.org/login and search for your child with their PowerSchool ID number, first and last name, and date of birth. All back-to-school enrollment forms are also available in paper form online at cps-k12.org/forms or from your school.

● Will my student be receiving an electronic device for school?

○ All students in CPS are entrusted with a device to use for the school year. The device remains the property of CPS and must be returned whenever the student leaves our district. Students in PreK – grade 1 receive an iPad (Montessori grade 1 students will instead receive laptops). Students in grades 2 – 12 receive a laptop. Students who attended CPS last school year were already given a device and should bring it to school with them every day. Students new to CPS this year will receive their devices at their school sometime between Aug 15 – Aug 19.

● What vaccines are required for my student?

In order to keep everyone in school buildings safe and healthy, students are required to be up-to-date on all childhood vaccines, including vaccines for Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Hepatitis B and Polio. Students can receive their vaccines at school from either the school nurse or at a School-Based Health Center (SBHC). To have your child vaccinated at school, parents must consent to treatment for their child at the SBHC or with the school nurse. Call your school to learn more about getting in-school vaccines for your child or visit www.cps-k12.org/healthandwellness for more information.

● How can I Be Present! this school year?

○ There are many ways our students, staff, families and community can Be Present! to help our students achieve at high levels. Students should be in school and ready to learn. Our teachers are present by paying attention to students’ talents and encouraging them to pursue their passions and celebrate their success. We want our families and caregivers to be their child’s number one advocate in their educational journey: help your child with their homework, go to their school and get plugged in with parent organizations. The community can Be Present! by signing up to be a Read 2 Lead tutor. We are actively recruiting literacy tutors and algebra and math tutors to support our students. For more information, visit https://www.cps-k12.org/Read2Lead

CPS Board member Carolyn Jones spoke at a press conference last week about back-to-school issues. Photo provided by CPS

● How can I ask the Superintendent questions and learn more about District updates?

○ Superintendent Wright will continue to host Be Present! Community Town Halls each month across the District. This is a great opportunity to engage in conversation with Superintendent Wright, ask your questions and learn about district updates. Each Be Present! Town Hall will have a topic of focus for discussion. The first one will be in September.

● What is CPS Moves and how can I participate?

○ We are excited to grow our Be Present! initiative, CPS Moves, to encourage health and wellness for students and staff through monthly programming. This includes helpful tips, engaging challenges and practical, safe exercises. We are still in the midst of our Million Step Challenge, in partnership with go Vibrant, and look forward to more exciting themes for the year ahead, including football touchdown dances, try something new and a celebration of the Summer 2024 Olympics!

● What is CPS’ new strategic plan?

Our Board is working to develop a thoughtful strategic plan to define the District's work moving forward, including a new mission and vision statements. The mission and vision, along with our new strategic goals, will guide our decision making and way of work in order to achieve our Goals and Guardials. Our academic efforts, reflected in the strategic plan, will directly relate to these goals and we are focused on ensuring the right resources and support are in place for staff and students. Part of this work is reflected in our new Code of Conduct.

● What’s different about the new Code of Conduct?

○ Our new Code of Conduct is focused on clarifying and emphasizing the role of restorative practices when responding to discipline infractions and ensuring consistency across the District. The District is going deeper to implement restorative practice training across the District. If a student makes the wrong choice, we want to be able to redirect and guide them to the right choice, while understanding there may still be consequences for their actions. Schools and Central Office will review the new Code of Conduct with students, but we also expect parents to review this with their children.

● How can I learn more about CPS’ schools and District offerings?

○ As we move through the beginning of the year, families will be able to learn more about each of our schools and district offerings through our very first All-Schools Guide. This publication, available online and to view at each school, gives families interested in the district, or preparing for the Lotteries, an opportunity to learn about the district and all of our schools, including Magnets, Montessoris, Neighborhood Schools, High Schools, Alternative programs and Adult Education programs. The guide also has a great breakdown of graduation requirements and special programs available for college and career credits at our high schools. To view the All-Schools Guide, visit https://www.cps-k12.org/allschoolsguide