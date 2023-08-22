Contributed

Cincinnati Wing Week starts Monday, August 21 and runs through Sunday, August 27. Enjoy an entire week of $7 wing deals at 80+ participating locations.

Chow down on a plethora of wings in preparation for the football season! Wing-lovers will have the opportunity to try new places, or visit favorite haunts, to take on all that is Cincinnati Wing Week. Enjoy a variety of seasonings, dips, sauces, spices, and more during these seven days. Vegetarians, have no fear – cauliflower wings are here (at participating locations). Find a new favorite wing spot during the week!

Ché Wings. Photo provided

For the best way to keep track of all that is happening this week, download the official Cincinnati Wing Week app today! Various restaurants are offering deals from the sponsors : Sam Adams, and Farmer Nate’s Hot Sauce; see which locations are offering take-out options, pet-friendly patios, Vegetarian options, and more. Users will be able to see which restaurants are participating, check out a map to plan their journey, check out what wings are being offered, earn points, AND enter contests! Download. Eat. Win.

Two ways to win:

· Check in at 4 or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards

· Earn points for dining out and enjoying the Sam Adams beer specials. The top user with the highest number of points will be entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.

The Cincinnati Wing Week app will guide users on their journey to find the best wings in the city.

Download the Official Wing Week App HERE

2023 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS INCLUDE:

Agave & Rye (3 locations), Anderson Township Pub, Angilo’s Sayler Park, Arnold’s Bar and Grill, Bandito Food Park + Cantina, Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine, Barleycorn’s (3 locations), Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, Beards & Bellies BBQ, Bender’s Pub Grub, Berd’s Grill & Bar, Blind Squirrel Restaurant, Blondies Sports Bar and Grill, Bucketheads, By Golly’s, Cartridge Brewing, Catch-A-Fire Pizza (3 locations), Ché (2 locations), CM Chicken, Decibel Korean Fried Chicken (3 locations), deSha’s American Tavern, Dickmann’s Sports Barn & Brew, Dope Asian Street Fare (2 locations), Four Mile Pig (3 locations), Fricker’s ( all locations), Grub Local, Hawkers Alley, Highgrain Brewing Co., In Between Tavern, Incline Smoke Shack, Jefferson Social, JTaps Sports Bar and Grill, L’Burg Drinks & More, Lalo Chino Latino, Lucius Q, Miami Valley Gaming, Miamiville Trailyard, Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery, Moerlein Lager House Restaurant & Brewery, Mt. Carmel Brewing Company, O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill (2 locations), O’Malley’s and Blind Pig, Oakley Pub & Grill, Pensive Distilling Company, Pho Lang Thang, Quan Hapa, Renegade Grille (Inside The Party Source), Revolution Rotisserie, Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom, Smoke Justis, Spoon & Cellar, Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria (4 locations), The Draft Bar & Grille, The Establishment, The Hi-Mark, Voodoo Brewery, and Wings and Rings (12 Locations). Restaurants subject to change.

Revolution Rotisserie wings. Photo provided

For more information about Cincinnati Wing Week, and to view participating restaurants menus, visit www.cincywingweek.com