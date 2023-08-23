Haven’t been to the movies in a while? This Sunday, August 27 might be the day to go.

The Cinema Foundation is bringing back National Cinema Day, which was a huge success last year. This year should be no different.

Just like last year, discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4.

To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, Fandango, or your local movie theater’s website or app.

New films debuting this weekend include Gran Turismo, Golda, The Hill, Retribution, and Bottoms.

Other summer favorites playing in theaters right now include Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Meg 2: The Trench, Haunted Mansion, and Sound of Freedom.

In addition, recent family hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Disney’s The Little Mermaid Sing-Along will be playing too.

Finally, there will be some classic re-releases like Jurassic Park (3D), American Graffiti, Lady Bird, and Oldboy.

Grab your tickets now!