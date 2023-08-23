By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Two prominent African Americans have found themselves in the middle of the unfolding legal drama surrounding former President Donald Trump.

Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti are publicists who have turned suspects and stand among Trump’s 18 alleged co-conspirators in his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has hit both, along with Trump and others, with serious racketeering charges.

Floyd led a Trump-founded group to bolster 2020 voter turnout for the MAGA Republican, while Kutti is a celebrity stylist and publicist best known for previously working with Kanye West.

Floyd, also known as Willie Floyd, was the executive director of Black Voices for Trump and emerged as a key player in Trump’s 2020 campaign. According to Newsweek, Floyd’s role extended to the Trump campaign staff.

The charges against Floyd include violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to solicit the dissemination of false statements and writings and attempts to influence witnesses.

Floyd’s LinkedIn profile reflects a career spanning over 15 years, encompassing operations, crisis management, government affairs, and political campaigns.

His experience stems from engagements on Capitol Hill, presidential campaigns, and collaboration with the Marines.

Kutti, a seasoned publicist with Chicago roots, faces allegations of traveling to Atlanta to influence the testimony of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman before the Georgia grand jury regarding allegations of election fraud.

The indictment asserts that Floyd engaged pastor Stephen Lee to orchestrate a meeting with Freeman and Kutti, ultimately pressuring Freeman’s testimony.

The charges against Floyd, Kutti, and Lee span “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings” and “influencing witnesses.”

Trump now faces 91 felony charges that could result in the demagogue and GOP presidential front-runner serving more than 800 years in prison after being four times indicted, twice impeached, and already found guilty of sexual assault by a civil jury.

Like Trump, Floyd, and Kutti have until noon on Aug. 25 to turn themselves into Fulton County Jail for processing.