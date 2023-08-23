Contributed by the Family

Nancy Whitaker Moody, a dedicated and selfless mother, friend, and Delta soror, passed away on July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 99. Mrs. Moody will always be remembered for her unwavering dedication and commitment to her faith, family, community and profession. She leaves us a legacy of kindness, generosity and selflessness that will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

Mrs. Moody was born on June 11, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Willie and Rosie Cartwright Whitaker and was the oldest of four children. She attended Washburn Elementary for her primary education and attended Walnut Hills High School, where she played basketball and field hockey, and graduated in 1943. She continued her education at the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1947, with a BS degree in Home Economics.

Mrs. Moody began her career as a caseworker at the Hamilton County Welfare Department from 1949 – 1952. Following that, she worked as a clinical and administrative dietitian at Jewish Hospital from 1952–1956. In 1956, Nancy joined the Veterans Administration Medical Center, where she dedicated over 30 years of her life and became the Assistant Director of Dietetics until her retirement. Her exceptional work earned her a nomination for Federal Employee of the Year in 1979. Her commitment to her profession also led her to appear in a brochure promoting dietetics as a profession to prospective students.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Moody had a passion for various hobbies and community involvement. She was an avid bridge player and a member of several local and national bridge organizations. She dedicated over 20 years volunteering at Lincoln Crawford Nursing Home and served as the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, which continued to be an important part of her life. In addition, she was a member of the Cincinnati Top Ladies of Distinction, Evanston Community Council, several Cincinnati Art Museum committees, a volunteer usher at the Aronoff Center, and a volunteer at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Throughout her life, she received several awards, including the Federal Employee of the Year Award in 1979, the YMCA Black Achievers Award in 1986, and the Greater Cincinnati Urban League’s Glorifying the Lions Award in 2012.

After her retirement, Mrs. Moody spent several years as a substitute teacher in the Cincinnati Public School system, where she encouraged students, and she also saved money to support her love of travel. She traveled with her friends to bridge tournaments as well as to many exciting international destinations including Africa, Australia, China, Israel, and South Korea.

She was a long-time member of Gaines United Methodist Church, where she served on many different committees and as a lay speaker. Her faith was an important part of her life, and her commitment to service touched the lives of many.

Mrs. Moody is survived by her loving family, including her children Byron F. Moody (Jean Morgan), Eugene P. Moody, Dwight L. Moody (Melanie), Debra Hudson (LeRoy), ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Devert L. Moody, her parents, sister Eunice Edwards and twin brothers Willie and Wilbur Whitaker. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

A memorial service celebrating her life was held August 12 at Gaines United Methodist Church.

Donations can be made to The Delta Gateway Foundation, PO Box 37920, Cincinnati, Ohio 45222, or you can donate online at deltagatewayfoundation.org. Note your donation is in memory of Nancy Moody.