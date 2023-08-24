Contributed

Columbus, Ohio – The Women’s Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley (WBEC ORV) is proud to host the highly anticipated Catch the Wave Conference 2023 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, Ohio. From August 28 to August 30, this three-day event will bring together certified and non-certified women business owners with corporate members of WBEC ORV, fostering invaluable connections and opportunities for growth.

Empowering Women Business Owners

Catch the Wave Conference is dedicated to providing women entrepreneurs with the resources and tools they need to succeed. The event offers diverse activities, including networking sessions, training workshops, and engagement with WBEC ORV corporate members. The conference agenda features an opening reception, pitch breakfast, keynote luncheon, awards dinner, WBE Showcase, corporate and WBE workshops, Meet the Buyer event and plenty of FUN!

Welcoming a New Executive Director

Catch the Wave Conference 2023 marks the first conference under the dynamic leadership of Executive Director Lynnise Smith, who took the reins in January 2023. With her vision and dedication to advancing women-owned businesses, the conference promises to be a resounding success.

Trailblazer Award Honoree

We honor Dr. Lisa Hinkleman with the prestigious 2023 Trailblazer Award. Dr. Hinkleman’s remarkable work as the Founder and Director of Ruling Our Experiences, Inc. (ROX) has positively impacted thousands of girls, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to lead healthy, independent, and violence-free lives. Her dedication to empowering young women and her extensive research in diverse settings make her an inspiration to us all.

Keynote Speaker – Dr. Robin Martin

We are thrilled to have Dr. Robin Martin, President/CEO of Navigating Courage, as our keynote speaker. Her expertise in leadership and empowerment will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our attendees, inspiring them to achieve greater heights in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Innovative Hes4Shes Luncheon

An exciting addition to this year’s conference agenda is the Hes4Shes Luncheon, a groundbreaking event featuring an all-male panel discussing ways men can support, sponsor, and advocate for women in business. This engaging and enlightening discussion aims to foster a collaborative environment for gender equality in entrepreneurship.

This year’s Catch the Wave Conference is made possible by the generous support of our Title Sponsors:

OhioHealth, Central Point Partners, Honda, LeaderPromos Marketing Agency, Reach Partners, Cummins Facility Services, Nationwide, Toyota, Computech Corporation, and Eaton. Their commitment to empowering women in business is a testament to their dedication to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the entrepreneurial landscape. We are also grateful to Today’s Woman Magazine for being the Media Sponsor for the event, amplifying the conference’s reach and impact.

Join us for Catch the Wave Conference 2023

Women’s Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley (WBEC ORV) invites all entrepreneurs, corporate partners, and supporters of women in business to join us for this empowering and transformative event. Register now and be part of an enriching experience that celebrates diversity, fosters connections, and propels women-owned businesses toward tremendous success.

Event Details: Date: August 28, 2023 – August 30, 2023 Venue: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio Host Hotel: Hilton Columbus Downtown For registration and more information, please visit our website: https://www.wbecorv.org/

About WBEC ORV: The Women’s Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley (WBEC ORV) is a non-profit organization supporting and promoting women-owned businesses in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. We strive to create an inclusive business environment that encourages diversity, fosters growth and provides resources for women entrepreneurs to thrive.