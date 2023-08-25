By Bret Buganski

WCPO Channel 9

A woman is accusing her former landlord of unlivable conditions, alleging the property managers didn’t fix things when residents reported them.

Adrianne Jackson is now moving out because she said the problems at her apartment are making her physically sick. Norwood’s Departments of Public Service & Public Safety cited Marmills Apartment Homes on Mills Avenue for three code violations including roof leaks/damage, common halls/stairways-lighting and plumbing fixtures/drains/water closets and/or faucets to be replaced.

The report said Jackson “said she can smell sewer gas” and noted “black marks on building and window ledges.”

The City of Norwood cited Marmills Apartment Homes for code violations on June 26 for non-compliance after a building inspector came out to the property. WCPO cameras could see black marks on the outside of the building near the roof and on the window ledges.

“It’s so important to take care of yourself, your property, be respectful and consider other people and everything that you do,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she was the one who called the city after allegedly getting nowhere with the building manager about what needed to be fixed. She said she complained numerous times about what she was seeing and said not only did they not fix the problems, she started getting sick.

“The mold is bad, they need to just shut it down,” said Jackson. “The manager said we’re patching and repairing for years without resolve, without finding out allegedly where it’s come from, and they have not let us know.”

Jackson said she also has safety concerns after people broke into her apartment multiple times.

A lawyer for Marmills Investments LLC, the owner of the property, said the owner is aware of the code violations and that they are in the process of hiring roofers to fix the problem. They denied the allegations that the building is unlivable.

While Jackson is moving out, she said she’s worried about her friends who still live there.

“I look forward to tomorrow so I can have a chance to rest because I’m very tired and I’m disgusted and I’m ashamed of the moral fabric of some people,” said Jackson. “I’m just ashamed for people, it’s hurtful.”

The city violation report says violations must be corrected within 30 days, but “an extension of time may be granted provided that reasonable progress has been made to correct the violations.”