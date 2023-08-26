Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Verjus (vair-ZHOO) Americans call it “Verjuice” a tart juice made from white or red unripe grapes. Verjuice is a highly acidic juice made by pressing unripe grapes and herbs are often added to enhance the flavor profile.

The word verjus translated in French means “green juice” even though the juice isn’t always green. In the Middle Ages verjuice was widely used in Western Europe as an ingredient in sauces.

Verjuice can be a substitute for vinegar add a few drops to collard greens and beer battered fish for an exciting new taste.

Verjuice is nonalcoholic and not fermented like wine and can be found in culinary specialty shops and online retailers.

Verjuice is an interesting condiment and can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 months.