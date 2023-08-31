The 60th anniversary of the March on Washington was celebrated at the Greater New Light Baptist Church in Avondale. The anniversary was put on by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coalition Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio.
A number guset speakers were on hand to share their thoughts on the 1963 march, and their belief of why the fight is not over.
The ceremony was hosted by WLWT TV 5’s Anchor, Courtis Fuller, Mikhayla Hughes Shaw, of Cincy Lifestyle, from WCPO Ch 9, and New Reporter Simone Jameson from WIXIX FOX 19.
There were also entertainment throughout the day from Jarvis “JB Saxy” Berry, The Psalms, Rapper Preston Siler “Sanctified”, and Recording Artist Christelle Lee.