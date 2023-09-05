Contributed

CINCINNATI, OH – The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center (ECC) is accepting applications for 2024 classes of Emergency 911 Operators. E911 Operators provide emergency and non-emergency telephone and text assistance to individuals who call or text 911 in Cincinnati. Minimum qualifications include customer service experience and a high school diploma or G.E.D.

The job posting will be up until 11:59pm on September 11, 2023. After the job posting closes, applications will be screened, and qualified applicants will be contacted to complete an online skills-based assessment and behavioral assessment. Successful completion of both assessments will earn applicants a spot on the eligibility list, which is used to refer applicants to the ECC’s hiring team and is viable for one year.

The ECC expects to hire several classes of 911 Operators from the eligibility list throughout 2024. Each class is made up of eight to ten people and the first class is expected to begin in February 2024.

Newly hired E911 Operators begin at the ECC with six weeks of paid classroom training, before beginning an on-the-job training program for 12 weeks.

Learn more and apply at: https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/ecc/