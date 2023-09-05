Story and Photos by

Frank Bowen, Herald Intern

The streets of Downtown Cincinnati, Newport and Covington, Kentucky shut down for the Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Riverfest attendees use taped down tarps and lawn chairs to mark their spot on Serpentine Wall at Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove and on the riverfront area of Newport on the Levee as they patiently wait for the the evening Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show.

Spectators of the fireworks show also parked boats along the Ohio River in order to view the show. The fireworks for the 30 minute fireworks show were supplied by Rozzi Fireworks.

Riverfest attendees use taped down tarps and chairs to mark their spot on Serpentine Wall at Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove to see the evening Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

A view of the riverfront of Newport on the Levee from the Cincinnati side on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Photo by Frank Bowen

A taped down tarp being used to mark down a spot on serpentine wall at Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove in preparation for the evening Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Photo by Frank Bowen

Two teenagers skip rocks across the Ohio River to pass time before the Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Photo by Frank Bowen

A boat passes by on the Ohio River on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Photo by Frank Bowen

A view of Serpentine Wall from the Newport on the Levee riverfront side on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Riverfest attendees gather to get ready and watch the Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show in the evening. Photo by Frank Bowen

Riverfest attendees wait for the Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show at their spots on the Newport on the Levee riverfront area on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Photo by Frank Bowen

The Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show light up the Newport sky on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The fireworks for the show were supplied by Rozzi Fireworks. Photo by Frank Bowen

Spectators watch the Western & Southern WEBN fireworks show at Newport on the Levee on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Photo by Frank Bowen

