The City of Cincinnati’s Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) offers a wide variety of programming throughout the year to invest in the vitality and success of our city’s neighborhoods, businesses, and residents.

The following programs are currently accepting applications:

Cincinnati Commercial Tenant Improvement Program (CCTIP)

The goal of this new program is to reduce financial barriers small businesses face when securing commercial space.

Through CCTIP, DCED will grant up to $20,000 for tenant improvements to small businesses (1) relocating to Cincinnati, (2) opening a new business in Cincinnati, or (3) expanding within Cincinnati.

The deadline to apply is 5 P.M. EDT on Monday, September 18, 2023.

More info and application details can be found here.

Neighborhood Catalytic Capital Investment RFP (NCCI)

After a successful first round of projects, DCED is excited to announce the continuation of NCCI with applications now open to a second round of transformative projects across Cincinnati. The NCCI RFP targets transformative neighborhood proposals requiring pre-development resources needed for future construction.

The deadline to apply is 12 P.M. EDT on Friday, October 20th, 2023.

More info and application details can be found here.

Notice of Funding Availability Loan Program (NOFA-B)

DCED is celebrating a decade of our NOFA program with a new round of applications for transformative housing projects making a positive, visible impact on our communities. NOFA, a public gap financing tool, leverages private financing to develop quality housing throughout the city.

NOFA loans are awarded through a competitive application process through which DCED staff evaluate and recommend projects based on how well they meet the City’s housing policy objectives; we especially intend to support projects that help to provide a full spectrum of healthy housing options, improve housing quality, and increase affordability.

The required ‘Intent to Apply’ form deadline is 3 P.M. EDT on Friday, September 15th, 2023. The companion NOFA-B Application deadline is 3 P.M. EDT on Friday, October 13th, 2023. More info and application details can be found here.

Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit (OHPTC) Program

In a historic city like Cincinnati – where our housing stock consistently ranks in the top 10 cities for the oldest housing inventory in the nation – programs that catalyze historic preservation of housing are instrumental.

OHPTC is a highly competitive state-level program providing tax credits to leverage private redevelopment of historic buildings. Applicants can receive a tax credit up to 25% of qualified rehabilitation expenditures incurred during a project.

Applicants file an application with the Ohio Development Services Agency and historic rehabilitation documentation with the State Historic Preservation Office. Submissions are received bi-annually in March and September.

DCED can help by providing a local ‘letter of support’ to make your application more competitive. The deadline for the current round of request forms for a letter of support is 4 P.M. EDT on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

More info and application details can be found here.

As always, DCED looks forward to seeing how these programs activate critical local housing, small business, and neighborhood revitalization projects.