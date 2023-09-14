Contributed

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE (In Theaters Friday, September 15)

About: In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT (Streaming Friday, September 15 on Netflix)

About: Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds.

A MILLION MILES AWAY (Streaming Friday, September 15 on Prime Video)

About: A biopic about Jose Hernandez and his path from a farm worker to becoming an engineer and an astronaut. A tale of perseverance, community and sacrifice to accomplish a seemingly impossible dream.

TV SERIES

THE MORNING SHOW (Season 3 streaming now on Apple TV+)

About: An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team.

THE OTHER BLACK GIRL (Streaming now on Hulu)

About: Follows Nella, an African-American editorial assistant who works at a white NYC publishing firm. She gets excited to have a black co-worker when the new girl, Hazel arrives, but, is she a friend or foe?