By Jules Cuccurullo

jules@turnitup.marketing

The nonprofit Can’d Aid, on Sept. 6 at Evanston Academy, 1835 Fairfax Ave., donated 95 bikes to Cincinnati youth in partnership with the Yasso Game On! Foundation. Both groups have worked together to build 1,000 bikes to be donated over the course of 2023. The 80 bikes were built by local volunteers at Mad Tree Brewery to be donated to entire 1st and 2nd grade classes at Evanston Academy and 15 additional unbuilt bikes were donated to the school’s STEM Bike Club to be built by students as part of their curriculum. For many of the children receiving a donation, this is their very first bicycle – providing a valuable opportunity to get outside and active.

Photo provided

The in-person donation included a live demonstration by professional mountain biker, three time National Champion and the current world record holder for the Bunny Hop Jeff Lenosky to provide a few tips and tricks and to encourage the kids to get active outside.

Children average 7 hours of screen time per day and only 1 in 5 gets the daily recommended amount of exercise. Through its Treads + Trails program, Can’d Aid helps combat these troubling statistics. At a time when our nation’s youth are experiencing extreme levels of anxiety, depression and mental health issues, Can’d Aid’s programs provide healthy and active outlets for underserved and at-risk children across the country.

Photo provided

Can’d Aid, a nationally recognized nonprofit who is building a movement that empowers people to give back in their local communities, celebrates its 10 year anniversary in 2023. Through a unique and integrated approach, Can’d Aid distributes emergency drinking water to communities in need; increases access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors; and protects and restores the environment. To donate, volunteer or learn more, please visit candaid.org.