Contributed

CINCINNATI—ArtWorks, Cincinnati’s regional leader in public art, is hosting an event to embrace art for all at Art Off the Walls: Kick It in the West End on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 6–10 p.m. at The First Financial Club at TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati.

Attendees will celebrate creativity and support ArtWorks’ monumental murals, the artists that make them possible, and its mission to create community-based public art that provides career opportunities for artists of all ages.

This year marks the second annual fundraising event with the Art Off the Walls theme. Each year Art Off the Walls celebrates a new neighborhood where ArtWorks and community partners have made a significant investment in public art and job creation. Following last year’s “Let’s Get Campy” event in Camp Washington, the 2023 event will give guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and excitement of the historic West End.

This neighborhood has been a source of inspiration for numerous citizens and artists across the region. ArtWorks has further contributed by producing more than 10 large-scale public murals in the West End. In addition, the enduring legacies of West End legends Ezzard Charles and Mamie Smith come alive through captivating ArtWorks murals. Ezzard Charles: The Cincinnati Cobra, was masterfully designed by Jason Snell and made its debut in OTR in 2015. Similarly, the Dreaming Blues mural, featuring the iconic Mamie Smith, was the result of Julia Bottoms’ artistic vision.

The ArtWorks murals and public art across the West End will play a significant role in shaping the essence of the evening to create an unforgettable art event.

The venue, TQL Stadium, includes four ArtWorks murals in partnership with FC Cincinnati, designed to represent the past and existing vibrancy of the West End neighborhood. Artist Kailah Ware designed West End Legacy, which was produced after community engagement with local residents and business owners, as well as photo and digital archival research through the Cincinnati Museum Center. The First Financial Club hosts two permanent mural installations designed by Lightning Horse Industries, which showcase elements of Cincinnati history, Cincinnati roots, and the diversity of Cincinnatians.

The event will highlight spectacular ArtWorks mural projections and light installations from Brave Berlin, music by DJ Monet, a dance performance by Pones featuring ArtWorks Apprentices highlighting ArtWorks murals, live and silent auctions featuring works of art created by acclaimed artists and experiences including an Art Soccer Ball signed by an FC Cincinnati player, and more. Led by Local 12 News Anchor Bob Herzog, the event will also include a complimentary full bar with wine, beer, and cocktails, a delectable feast of passed hors d’oeuvres and dinner stations, late-night snacks and coffee, Unboxed Photo Booth and complimentary parking.

Sponsors and holders of Dream It and Host It tickets enjoy an exclusive invitation to an Art Pre-Party, from 5–6 p.m. Over champagne and hors d’oeuvres, these guests can mingle with honorary guest artists and ArtWorks mural designers at their creative stations and hear directly about their work, meet with FC Cincinnati’s first-ever player, former captain, and current fitness coach Austin Berry, and get early in-person access to the Art Off the Walls Silent Auction featuring extraordinary works of art and packages.

“Your support of this event helps our city come to life,” said Kim Hoeting, event chair, with her husband, Mike Hoeting. “ArtWorks creates opportunities for talented artists and apprentices throughout our region, connecting up-and-coming artists with seasoned creatives to produce one-of-a-kind pieces for all to enjoy. We love that the citywide murals are not only beautiful to look at, but tell important stories about life, history and principles we should all strive to live by.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to support local artists and immerse yourself in Cincinnati’s dynamic art community. Tickets are live on ArtWorks website. Those who purchase tickets by August 31 are automatically entered to win an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the TQL Stadium for you and up to 14 guests on a mutually agreed-upon date. ArtWorks is seeking Art Off the Walls sponsorships, which are critical to sustaining the impactful work of the organization. Interested individuals and organizations can reach out to Dominique Khoury Sutton, ArtWorks’ Director of Development, at dominique@artworkscincinnati.org.

ArtWorks is incredibly grateful to Premier Sponsors Brave Berlin and Delta Dental for making Art Off the Walls: Kick It in the West End possible.