Congressman Greg Landsman invited Bishop Michael E. Dantley of Christ Emmanuel Christian Fellowship in Walnut Hills to serve as guest chaplain for the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 21.

Bishop Dantley has served as senior pastor at Christ Emmanuel for over 40 years. He is a pillar of the Walnut Hills community, uplifting his congregation with messages of hope and healing each week. Landsman has enjoyed Dantley’s services many times over the years, and he said he was thrilled to have him serve as guest chaplain.

“Bishop Dantley is a wonderful ambassador for our city and region,” said Landsman. His words and wisdom have always brought me hope and determination, both of which Congress need.”

From left are Margaret Kibben, Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Bishop Michael E. Dantley of Walnut Hills; and U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH1). Photo provided

“I am honored and pleased to represent the faith community of Congressman Landsman’s district as the guest chaplain for the day,” said Dantley. “The invitation to do this speaks of Greg’s commitment to have the local community impact what happens in Washington, D.C.”

Once a term, members of Congress can invite a faith leader from their district to serve as guest chaplain. Responsibilities include presiding over the House as well as opening the legislative session with a prayer. Landsman offered a one-minute speech following Bishop Dantley’s prayer. Dantley was joined by his wife, Pastor Carol Dantley, and other family members.