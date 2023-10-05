By Conrad Clowers

Herald Sports Writer

Conrad Clowers. Photo provided

Aww man! This start hurts! After coming off two seasons, where title hopes slipped through the Nati’s fingers, the Bengals are at an unfamiliar and undesirable position. The team is 1-3 and in last place of the AFC North division. The scary thing is most of the Bengal losses have not been nail biters. They have been blown away in 2 of their 3 losses.

This past weekend Cincinnati lost to a team they have previously owned. Quarterback Joe Burrow had never been involved in a game where he lost to them. The Bengals were blown away by the the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Quarterback Joe Burrow was battered with sacks and hits. The offensive line was manhandled and overpowered. The defense could not stop runs or passes. Two years ago the Bengals magical Super Bowl run started with a victory in Tennessee. Times have changed since then. A whole lot.

Bengal coach Zac Taylor showed some rare emotion after the Titan loss. “We got beat in every phase of the game,” said Taylor. “It’s frustrating.”

All teams have to play with injuries. The Bengals’ Joe Burrow is currently having his worst season as a pro. The veteran is playing with injuries that limit his mobility and his ability to plant and throw like the QB that has put him in the top five in the NFL. Cincinnati’s defense has spent so much time on the field this season it’s not a surprise the team has faltered in the second half of the games. This past week Cincinnati was out-gained by the Titans 627 yards to 351. Tennessee held the ball 34 minutes to only 25 for Cincy. That nearly 10 minute stat is huge.

The team has the 1-3 Arizona Cardinals and 2-1 Seattle Seahawks to play in the coming weeks. There is growing concern of the issues the team is having. This is the same core players that have been to two straight AFC title games. The Baltimore Ravens lead the division with a 3-1 record. It’s not always the best team that goes all the way to and wins the Super Bowl. Much of it is luck. Namely, luck in key players remaining healthy.

This coming week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is a pivotal one. A loss to the Cardinals, who don’t have nearly the talent of Cincinnati, would be devastating and would all but turn the lights out on the season.

That Bengal everyone in the Jungle loves to display is still growling. But with every loss, he gets weaker and weaker. If things don’t turn around in the win column, Cincinnati may have to look forward to the 2024 season by Halloween.