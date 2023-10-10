By Peter Osborne

Herald Contributor

Great Parks celebrated its urban oasis with the return of the Urban Thrive Festival on September 30, at the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit in Roselawn.

The Urban Thrive Festival highlighted all the ways a community thrives, including interactions with nature, sustainable living, access to fresh foods, appreciation of the arts and the importance of mental well-being.

Photo provided Photo provided

Guests learned about the Roselawn community garden, plant seeds, learned about composting and sample local produce. They interacted with farm animals, while enjoying music from local Cincinnati artists.

Great Parks also led an urban mini-hike around the wooded area and along the Mill Creek. Many community-focused organizations will also be at the festival to discuss the services they offer to local residents.

Photo provided

The Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit offers opportunities to connect with nature through nature-themed activities, live animal experiences and hands-on crafts. Located in the City of Cincinnati and within New Prospect Baptist Church at 1580 Summit Road, the Nature Center has programming and activities scheduled throughout the year.