By: Felicia Jordan

MASON, Ohio — The Western and Southern Open tennis tournament will officially stay in Mason, the tournament announced on social media on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after debate over whether the tournament would leave Mason in favor of Charlotte.

Next year’s will mark the 125th anniversary of the tournament. According to the video, more than $200 million will be invested in the Mason stadium.

The tournament was purchased by Beemok Capital last October. The company set up a bidding competition between Greater Cincinnati and Charlotte last May. It requested public subsidies from both cities to cover about a third of its development expenses, which amounted to $400 million for a new stadium in Charlotte and $150 million for an expansion in Mason.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.