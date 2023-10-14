Contributed

All Hallow’s Eve, the creators of Terror Town in Williamsburg, Ohio, have brought a brand-new haunted experience to central Cincinnati. The Séance Parlor, an existential experience that lets attendees immerse themselves in a 19th century séance, opened its doors on Friday, October 6th.

“We’ve always wanted to bring a haunted house closer to Cincinnati’s core. Being right in the middle of Oakley, Norwood and Pleasant Ridge gives customers easy access from I-71 or the Norwood Lateral.”, shared James Gregory, Owner of The Séance Parlor.

Unlike traditional haunted houses that you may walk through, The Séance Parlor is the home of a 19th century medium who leads guests in a bone-chilling séance. Each experience lasts 15 to 20 minutes and is perfect for groups of 4 or 6 people at a time.

Photo provided

“It’s extremely intimate and immersive. We’re all familiar with haunted houses that simply have too many people, long waits in line and quite honestly, too many people in the haunt itself. We’ve rethought the haunt experience with The Séance Parlor. It gives customers a one-on-one experience unlike anything else in Cincinnati.” exclaimed Gregory.

Event Details

The haunt is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7pm until 12:00am. Details can be found at All HallowsEveLLC.com. Tickets are only available onsite. The Séance Parlor is located at 2940 Highland Avenue inside of Fowling Warehouse Cincinnati.