By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller

Photo provided Photo provided

Features

Perfect size! Small enough to use in hard-to-reach areas of your face, but large enough to use on your body

Cooling stainless-steel metal

Suitable for a variety of skin types

Benefits

Eyes: Visibly brighten under eye skin

Forehead & Nose: Helps visibly rejuvenate and soothe skin

Jawline, Neck & Décolletage: improves the appearance of signs associated with facial tension

Flawless Contour

Photo provided Photo provided

Features

The Flawless Contour from Flawless by Finishing Touch rekindles the multi-cultural facial massage and acupressure rituals of thousands of years with no expense spared.

Both the rolling massage head and under eye press feature a real, natural Rose Quartz stone, mined in South Africa, and then cut and polished to perfection. Just like snowflakes, no two Rose Quartz stones are the same; each has a fingerprint that’s as unique as a human being.

Rose Quartz feels cooler on the skin longer than Jade. That cooling effect can help with reducing puffiness under the eyes and the whole facial plane in general.

Flawless paired this special stone with a modern, controlled vibration technology designed to help provide toning benefits, stimulation of circulation and collagen production.

When used after applying anti-aging serums and creams, the gentle vibrating massage may help with their absorption and the performance of those products in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Crème Shop

How Do Eye Look? Rested Hydrogel Under Eye Patches

Photo provided Photo provided

Benefits

Helps brighten and protect from UV damage

Helps revive dullness

Helps fade dark spots

Key Ingredients

Retinol – Stimulates new cell production while fading dark spots

Vitamin C – Helps increase elasticity and brighten skin

Caffeine – Wakes up tired eyes and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles

Formulated Without

Parabens

Sulfates

The Crème Shop

How Do Eye Look? Youthful Hydrogel Under Eye Patches

Photo provided Photo provided

Benefits

Helps plump and firm

Helps brighten and protect from UV damage

Helps soften appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Key Ingredients

Collagen – Plumps and firms skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles

Retinol – Stimulates Collagen production to promote a youthful glow

Vitamin C – Protects skin cells from UV damage and promotes Collagen production

Formulated Without

Parabens

Sulfates