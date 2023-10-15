By Morgan Angelique Owens,
Chief Creative Beauty Consultant
Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller
Features
- Perfect size! Small enough to use in hard-to-reach areas of your face, but large enough to use on your body
- Cooling stainless-steel metal
- Suitable for a variety of skin types
Benefits
- Eyes: Visibly brighten under eye skin
- Forehead & Nose: Helps visibly rejuvenate and soothe skin
- Jawline, Neck & Décolletage: improves the appearance of signs associated with facial tension
Flawless Contour
Features
- The Flawless Contour from Flawless by Finishing Touch rekindles the multi-cultural facial massage and acupressure rituals of thousands of years with no expense spared.
- Both the rolling massage head and under eye press feature a real, natural Rose Quartz stone, mined in South Africa, and then cut and polished to perfection. Just like snowflakes, no two Rose Quartz stones are the same; each has a fingerprint that’s as unique as a human being.
- Rose Quartz feels cooler on the skin longer than Jade. That cooling effect can help with reducing puffiness under the eyes and the whole facial plane in general.
- Flawless paired this special stone with a modern, controlled vibration technology designed to help provide toning benefits, stimulation of circulation and collagen production.
- When used after applying anti-aging serums and creams, the gentle vibrating massage may help with their absorption and the performance of those products in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
How Do Eye Look? Rested Hydrogel Under Eye Patches
Benefits
- Helps brighten and protect from UV damage
- Helps revive dullness
- Helps fade dark spots
Key Ingredients
- Retinol – Stimulates new cell production while fading dark spots
- Vitamin C – Helps increase elasticity and brighten skin
- Caffeine – Wakes up tired eyes and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles
Formulated Without
- Parabens
- Sulfates
How Do Eye Look? Youthful Hydrogel Under Eye Patches
Benefits
- Helps plump and firm
- Helps brighten and protect from UV damage
- Helps soften appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Key Ingredients
- Collagen – Plumps and firms skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles
- Retinol – Stimulates Collagen production to promote a youthful glow
- Vitamin C – Protects skin cells from UV damage and promotes Collagen production
Formulated Without
- Parabens
- Sulfates