Do you want to learn and play more board games while meeting other people who also love board games? Then we invite you to join 900+ other people at the sixth annual CinCityCon Board Game and RPG Convention! The convention will be taking place at the Sharonville Convention Center from Oct. 27 to 29. A weekend badge gets you into most activities, although some (limited) events may cost extra. There will be many opportunities to learn and play board games of different types throughout the weekend! There are gaming opportunities for single attendees, new and experienced gamers, and groups/families. We are family friendly and have tons of events to choose from. Even if you come by yourself, this is a great place to learn new games and meet new people to game with! If you aren’t sure and you just want to come check things out, there are single-day badges available!

You can learn more on our CinCityCon Facebook page or on our registration site at TableTop.events. https://www.facebook.com/CinCityCon

https://tabletop.events/conventions/cincitycon-2023-tabletop-gaming-convention