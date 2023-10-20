By Peter Osborne

The wide open wow from the more than 80 miles of trails at Great Parks will take on a nocturnal feel during Spooky Tales on the Trails, a series of hikes in three different destinations that will blend the thrill of the season with new discoveries hidden in nature.

Each of these hikes will take place after dark, teaching local lore and explaining how nature is full of the weird and unusual at night. All programs are recommended for ages 6 and up, and guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather with close-toed shoes.

Cosmic Curiosities at Mitchell Memorial Forest

Friday, October 20, at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Hikers at the Wood Duck Trail will imagine walking through a wormhole as they pull back the curtain of our expansive universe. Through the instruction of a Great Parks interpreter, they will travel light years away and interact with some of astronomy’s most infamous cosmic characters in the sky on this family-friendly adventure.

Creepy Crawlies at Fernbank Park

Friday, October 27, at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Setting off on the Sycamore Trail, this spooky tale is all about creatures that creep and crawl. Great Parks Interpreters will reveal the underworld while uncovering the heebiest and jeebiest of Ohio’s critters as they skitter and scatter along the trail. As with all Spooky Tales on the Trails, this hike is family-friendly.

Cost is $5/person per hike. Register at greatparks.org.