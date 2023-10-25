By UC Communications

The University of Cincinnati waved its $50 application fee for undergraduate applicants to all campuses and programs Oct. 13-14, in honor of Homecoming.

The Bearcats, now part of the Big 12, are took on the Iowa State Cyclones Saturday at noon at Nippert Stadium. Interest in becoming a Bearcat is at an all-time high. UC experienced another record year of enrollment with 50,921 students attending this fall semester.

UC offers more than 400 programs, is ranked among the Top five universities in cooperative education and snagged the top spot as the “Best college location in Ohio,” according to Niche, a college ranking and review service.

Additionally, students transferring to UC will have their $50 application fee waived Oct. 16-20 as part of National Transfer Student Week. The fee waiver is valid for students applying for three semesters — Spring 2024, Summer 2024 and Fall 2024 — at the Uptown, Clermont and Blue Ash campuses.

The university enrolled more than 1,700 transfer students this fall.

Wondering how your college credits from your current institution will transfer? UC has a dedicated team of advisors in the Transfer and Transition Advising Center, available to help you in your transfer experience. Check out more at www.uc.edu/transferadvising. You can meet one-on-one with an advisor to better understand your journey.

To apply, to UC visit https://admissions.uc.edu/apply.html