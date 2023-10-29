By Shayna Nevermann

on behalf of the Mount

Mount St. Joseph University (Mount) launches an exciting new artist residency featuring renowned Cincinnati artist Michael Thompson, the first art residency in the university’s history. This residency aims to foster a dynamic exchange of artistic ideas and creativity within the Mount community.

Michael Thompson, a prominent figure in Cincinnati’s contemporary art scene, has made a significant impact with his unique and thought-provoking artworks. Known for his striking blend of traditional techniques and modern concepts, Thompson’s work has been celebrated for its ability to challenge perspectives and evoke deep emotional responses.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Thompson to our campus for his groundbreaking residency at the Mount,” said Michaelann Kelley, chair and associate professor, Department of Art & Design.

“His innovative artistic vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering creativity and making community connections. This residency will provide the Mount community and our students with valuable insights into the world of contemporary art, and it will allow our students to have a real connection with an inspiring young artist.”

The artist residency program, a collaboration between Mount St. Joseph University and Michael Thompson, will span five months and offer an exceptional opportunity for students to engage with an accomplished artist in a meaningful way. Throughout the residency, Thompson will be offering lectures, workshops and exhibitions to share his works and insights. These events will provide a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and students to engage directly with his work and gain inspiration from his journey as an artist.

“The Mount has a real commitment to the arts, and we prioritize our students’ making connections with local artists and the local art scene,” said Michael Sontag, dean of the School of Arts & Humanities. “Michael is someone who students can look up to, and the campus as a whole will benefit from this first-ever art residency.”

Thompson is an artist-in-residence emeritus at the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra. He is also a TEDx Speaker and a BLINK 2022 muralist. His work has been shown and included in nationally and internationally renowned museums, exhibitions, festivals and conferences, and most recently in the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Thompson said, “I look forward to sharing my experiences and allowing my art to be influenced by this community. Education is very important to me, and I prioritize art as a community catalyst. The fact that it is the first-ever residency, I look forward to building something from the ground up that is truly focused on creative thinking and collaboration. Being immersed in campus life, I will have such a bigger role with the students, allowing them to be a part of the behind the scenes and inviting them to become part of my ecosystem and practice.”