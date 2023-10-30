Bridget Doherty

Communications Manager

Hamilton County Commissioners

Hamilton County Commissioners, community leaders and Duke Energy representatives commemorated the 100th community stop of the award-winning 513Relief Bus at the St. Monica Community Center in Lincoln Heights. The 513Relief Bus has delivered health screenings, social services and economic relief directly to over 15,000 residents since inception two years ago. At the 100th bus stop, County Commissioners unveiled a new free service and accepted a generous grant from Duke Energy.

In partnership with Hamilton County Public Health, residents can now receive an official copy of their Ohio birth certificate on-demand and free of charge at the 513Relief Bus. Commissioners also accepted a $10,000 grant check from Duke Energy to supplement the offerings of the 513Relief Bus.

“We are so proud to directly help over 15,000 Hamilton County residents with what is becoming a national model and has been referred to as ‘groundbreaking’ by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries during a recent visit,” said Commission President Alicia Reece who founded the 513Relief Bus. “We are doing business differently, this is Hamilton County on wheels- taking economic relief and health services directly to the people.”

“The 513Relief Bus is a critical resource to allow direct access to not only the County’s services but also the resources provided through our many partners,” said Commissioner Denise Driehaus. “Our county team has gone above and beyond to help thousands of families stay in their homes, keep on the lights, and feed their children.”

“The care and comfort that our team gives residents during face-to-face sessions in their own neighborhood puts a whole new face on government service delivery,” said Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas “The 513Relief Bus team has truly exceeded expectations by making comfortable connections to resources with direct outcomes such as birth certificates, help with applications, access to food and medical services.”

Working together, Hamilton County departments and other partner agencies are proactively reaching as many residents as possible with a wide variety of services. The 513Relief Bus removes barriers that might keep residents from seeking help, including accessibility, transportation, and technology.

The 513Relief Bus received a National Association of Counties Award for delivering services directly to underserved populations and was created with the support of local Civil Rights and grassroots leaders, who suggested a one-stop bus to fight Covid-19 and other health and economic disparities.

County Departments that participate include:

Hamilton County Job and Family Services

Hamilton County Department of Developmental Disabilities

Hamilton County Office of Addiction Response

Hamilton County Office of Reentry

Hamilton County Office of Youth

Hamilton County Public Defender Office

Hamilton County Public Health

Hamilton County Recorder’s Office

Other organizations participating include:

Addiction Services Council

Cincinnati Health Department

Council on Aging

Dress for Success

Ohio Means Jobs

Talbert House

Trinity Debt Management

UC Health

Urban League

Your Priority Healthcare

Services provided on board the 513Relief Bus:

Social Services:

Medical Services:

Economic Sustainability Service

Mental Health / Counseling

Blood Pressure

Cash Assistance

Employment Readiness / Life Coaching

Glucose Monitoring

Food Assistance

Substance Use / Education / Addiction Services

Cholesterol Testing

Medical Assistance

Cognitive and Developmental Services

General Primary Care

Child Care

Financial Literacy

Prescription/Medication Support and Education

Child Support

Job Coaching, Career/Resume

Dental Screenings (coming soon)

Ohio Birth Certificates

Senior Services





Youth Engagement & Employment







Other periodic services include clothing, food, haircuts and more. For more information about specific services at each bus stop and the bus schedule, see 513Relief.org.