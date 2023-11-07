By: Felicia Jordan , Anna Azallion

CINCINNATI — The race on Ohio’s controversial abortion ballot measure has been called: Issue 1 has passed.

Issue 1 amends the Ohio constitution to allow every person the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy. It also will prohibit the state from interfering or penalizing an individual’s voluntary exercise of this right or anyone or entity that helps in utilizing this right.

The use of contraception is not illegal in Ohio, and though it’s commonly called “birth control,” the medications are also used for other conditions like ovarian cysts, polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis symptoms.

Those who supported Issue 1 said individuals should be the ones making decisions about their bodies.

“It is a personal decision, it is a private decision. Bodily autonomy is synonymous with personal freedom, which is one of the greatest rights that we possess. And we want Ohioans to be able to make these critical choices for themselves, not the people in the legislature,” said Danielle Firsich, director of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Ohio.

Those against Issue 1 said they agree that this election is an important moment.

“If this passes, we are ending the conversation and the Legislature’s hands will be tied. They cannot pass pro-life laws,” said Amy Natoce, press secretary for Protect Women Ohio. “Issue 1 is an extreme ballot initiative that if passed would cement late-term abortion in Ohio’s constitution. It would get rid of parental consent laws so that minors could obtain abortions in Ohio without parental consent or notification.”

The amendment text said lawmakers can restrict abortions after fetal viability, or when a doctor determines “the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus.”

Parental consent isn’t mentioned in the amendment and current Ohio laws will still be on the books.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost previously released a legal analysis on Issue 1. In it, Yost also pointed out the amendment doesn’t specifically address parental consent. He also said parental consent laws could be challenged in court if the issue passed because of the amendment’s use of the word individual.

