By Alex Lolli

UC Health

and Kathryn Robinson

Cincinnati Public Schools

UC Health and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing community safety and emergency response capabilities. These two respected institutions revealed their united commitment to introducing the “Stop the Bleed” training program to junior and senior students at CPS.

“This initiative is set to revolutionize the way we prepare our future leaders to respond to emergencies, fostering a safer and more resilient community for all,”officials said.

The “Stop the Bleed” program is a life-saving educational initiative designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the critical minutes following a traumatic injury. By teaching students vital hemorrhage control techniques, this collaboration seeks to equip our youth with the tools to make a real difference in times of crisis.

The primary objective of this partnership is to raise awareness of the UC Health Stop the Bleed Training program among CPS stakeholders, which includes teachers, staff, and, most importantly, the students. UC Health’s Trauma Outreach teams will play a pivotal role in delivering this critical training, ensuring that as many individuals as possible receive the knowledge they need to save lives.

“Our partnership with UC Health enhances the safety of our school community, but also empowers our students with knowledge, skills and confidence to ‘Stop the Bleed,'” CPS Superintendent and CEO Iranetta Rayborn Wright said. “By teaching our students live-saving skills, together, we are equipping them with preparedness and compassion to create a safer, more resilient community.”

“Stop the Bleed” isn’t just a program; it’s a movement that empowers students and staff with essential bleeding control techniques, Amy Makley, Director of Trauma at UC Health. “By arming them with the knowledge and tools to act swiftly in times of crisis, we’re paving the way for a community that’s better prepared to face the unexpected, ultimately protecting lives.”

This exciting collaboration will set in motion a series of training sessions at CPS, where students will acquire essential skills for responding to life-threatening situations.

For more information on the “Stop the Bleed” training program, contact: Regina Menninger, UC Health Trauma Prevention and Outreach Coordinator at Regina.Menninger@uchealth.com