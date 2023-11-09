Contributed

The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation is hosting the third Appointed Civic Leadership Academy (ACLA) learning session meant to prepare and empower women to take an active role in local government.

ACLA offers quarterly half-day workshops, addressing several topics pertaining to local government as well as civic service and leadership. In addition, experts offer deep dives into the structure and function of boards and commissions. In many cases, participants can engage one-on-one with elected officials.

“We are living in a time of renewed interest in civic engagement, and it has never been more important for public leadership to reflect the community it serves. Women in leadership make a difference. The ACLA learning series is a great resource for our community and a tool that allows women to confidently raise their hand for board service,” Rajani Menon, Civic Inclusion manager of the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

The ACLA training session takes place Saturday, November 11 from 8:30 am – 1:00 pm, at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 120. Join in for a morning of learning, growth, and networking. Former Ohio State Senator and President of the Greater Cincinnati African American Chamber of Commerce, Eric Kearney is among the dynamic speakers lined up for the event. Other speakers include Ohio State Senator Jessica Miranda and the CEO of the Contemporary Arts Center, Christina Vassallo.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Link for event: http://bit.ly/ACLA-November