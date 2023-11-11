Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Flambé is a cooking procedure in which alcohol is added to a hot pan to create a dramatic flame. The word means “flamed” in French and this cooking technique is a true showstopper. The flames burn off quickly as does the alcohol, and guests are forever impressed.

Brandy, cognac, dark rum, and liquor are the best choices for flambé. Regular wine is too low in alcohol and will not ignite properly. When using this method of cooking be very careful of the flames. Be sure to follow the recipes instructions and remove the pan from the flame before adding the alcohol.

What Is Bananas Foster?

Bananas foster is a dessert consisting of sliced bananas and a thick rum sauce. This glamourous desert originated in New Orleans and is often prepared tableside in restaurants as a flambé.

An incredible on top of pancakes during Thanksgiving Day brunch. Terrific spooned over a scoop of ice cream and poured over a thick slice of pound cake.

Ingredients Needed

¼ cup butter

⅔ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup of dark rum

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 sliced ripened bananas

¼ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Follow These Directions

Melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, rum, vanilla, cinnamon, and bring to a low boil. Place bananas and walnuts in the skillet and stir thoroughly cooking the bananas until soft. Remember to remove the skillet from the heat source before introducing fire to the dessert, and when the alcohol completely burns off then serve this scrumptious treat right away.