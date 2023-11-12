Contributed by the African American Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) is delighted to announce its grand annual event, the 2023 Masquerade Gala, celebrating 27 years of service, scheduled for Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the prestigious Music Hall. This enchanting evening promises to be a celebration of excellence, unity, and empowerment within the African American business community.

Amidst the splendor of the 2023 Masquerade Gala, a moment of profound significance awaits as a spotlight is shown on exceptional individuals who have left an indelible mark on the African American business realm. AACC takes immense pride in presenting the prestigious Leaving a Legacy award, Chairman’s award, Emerging Leader award & 2023 Black Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Leaving a Legacy Award:

Gregory J. Webb, President of Northside Supply & Services Inc.

Chairman’s Award:

Jason E. Dunn, Sr., Executive Director of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals

2023 Black Business Hall of Fame Inductees:

Cedric Newberry – Owner/General Manager of Meineke Car Care Franchise Tracey Artis – CEO of I Hear Music Inc. John Harmon & Stephanie Harmon – Founders of Market Direct Inc. Sherry Sims – Founder of Black Career Women’s Network Means Cameron – Owner of BlaCk Owned

Emerging Leader Awards:

Ashley Glass, MPH – Black Women Cultivating Change Azizah Nubia – Cincy Black Travel

Lastly, prepare to be transported through time with an extra layer of cultural richness at the 2023 Masquerade Gala. In celebration of the African American community’s vibrant heritage and the pioneering spirit of African American creativity, we are thrilled to announce a special tribute to dance and 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

Vendor Booths: We are pleased to announce vendor booths that will add even more vibrancy to the evening, providing a showcase of the finest products and services within the African American business community.

Sneak Peek of the Evenings Entertainment: (not all listed)

Gina Ruffin-Moore: An exceptional host who will guide us through the night’s festivities.

An exceptional host who will guide us through the night’s festivities. Bi-Okoto Dance: A captivating performance that celebrates the beauty of African culture.

A captivating performance that celebrates the beauty of African culture. Mutual Arts Dance Theatre: An enchanting display of artistic expression through dance.

An enchanting display of artistic expression through dance. Revolution Dance Company: A dynamic performance that embodies the spirit of unity and rhythm.

For a glimpse into the excitement that awaits, visit our official event page at www.aaccgala.com where you can see the agenda, purchase tickets, reserve tables, explore past photo galleries, and more!

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:

Briston Mitchell, Dir. of Transformative Initiatives & Relationships Briston@african-americanchamber.com or Chloe Hill, PR & Comms Intern Chloe.Hill@african-americanchamber.com