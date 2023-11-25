Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Buying wine online is fun and not having to leave home to purchase it is even better.

Wine.com is the largest online wine store in the world, and the customer service agents are in the United States. They have a wine warehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Residents in Ohio can generally receive their order in a couple of days, if not sooner.

FedEx delivers the wine and an adult 21 years or older must sign for the wine with a valid ID or driver’s license. If no one is home at time of delivery a second attempt will be made by FedEx, and they will leave a “door tag” as a reminder.

An account and password can be made for the purchase or call customer service and place an order with a live agent. Credit cards aren’t kept on file, unless you want them on file, and first-time customers often receive a one-time discount.

There is plenty of information about the wine, along with the producer’s pedigree, and other wines they produce.

Ohioans receive a 10% discount on half a case and other incentives might be available on the website. To receive free shipping on all orders for a full year, “Stewardship” may be purchased as a separate fee. Other wise shipping is calculated at the checkout.

The order must be a minimum of $49 to activate the free shipping with the stewardship program.

The Stewardship program can be used to send wine and other gifts on the website to loved ones in other states.

This membership includes free virtual celebrity wine tastings and other perks throughout the year.

The website also includes gift ideas for the holidays, gift baskets, gourmet chocolate, and wine glasses.

Wine isn’t refundable unless damaged and if a wine isn’t available. Sign up to be on a waiting list when it comes into stock.

Wine makes a wonderful gift anytime of the year and the holidays is a great time to try ordering them online.