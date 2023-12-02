Wanda Haynes,

Certified Sommelier

Malbec is one of the noble grapes of France and produced there.

However, in past decades Argentina has made malbec a household name.

Famous for its full-body, dark rich garnet color, high alcohol content, bold tannins, and value.

A perfect dry red wine to place on the table this holiday and Christmas season.

The bouquet is exceptional with whispers of cigar smoke and new leather.

The fruit-forward flavor profile is of blackberries, plums, cherries, dark chocolate, tobacco, and espresso.

Of course, malbec pairs with roast beef, stuffed pork chops, and choice cuts of steak.

And with a cheese plate of asiago, pepper Jack, sharp cheddar, and smoked gouda.

Sparkle with malbec this holiday

Also available in a dry sparkling rosé that offers intense tastes of raspberries, watermelon, violets, and soft taninns.

Sparkling rosé pairs well with honey spiral and savory ham this holiday.

Barbeque glazed chicken, baked beans, and corn bread for a simple rustic meal.

Fried shrimp, steamed mussels, crab legs, and baked fish pair with a sparkling rosé.

Malbec can be a sweet treat

Late harvest Malbecs are made from super-ripe grapes harvested late autumn.

Grapes left on the vine for long periods of time will have a high sugar and alcohol content.

Fantastic with German chocolate cake, pecan pie, blackberry cobbler, pot de créme, and dark chocolate.

Malbec makes a wonderful gift for the red wine lover on your holiday and Christmas list.