André Braugher has passed away at age 61, according to Deadline.

The Two-time Primetime Emmy winner starred in shows like ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’, ‘Men on a Certain Age’, and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’.

The actor first burst on the scene with his role in the movie Glory, which starred Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

Braugher was nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and ended up winning two Primetime Emmy awards.

One for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’. His other win was for his role as Nick Atwater in the Miniseries ‘Thief’

Brauer is survived by wife Ami Brabson, also an actor on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and three sons.