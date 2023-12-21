By Kathryn Robinson

Media Relations Associate

Cincinnati Public Schools

More than 600 Cincinnati Public Schools students from Frederick Douglass School, Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies (AMIS) and Riverview East enjoyed lunch and a wrapped gift during the 28th annual Toyful Joyful event on Dec. 13 at Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.

The CPS students were treated to lunch and a wrapped gift from Santa thanks to support from Payton’s Lemonade Stand, Meijer and school toy drives.

Dr. Alesia Smith, chief of schools and previous Toyful Joyful recipient, welcomed the students.

Students from four Cincinnati Public Schools enjoyed lunch and a wrapped gift during the 28th annual Toyful Joyful. Photo by Parker Brown

