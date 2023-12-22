By Dan Yount

The Cincinnati Herald

Catholic Black History Month Mass was observed in Catholic Churches in the Cincinnati area, as well as throughout the Americas in November.

At Holy Name Catholic Church at 2422 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati, Dr. Jessie Thomas and Dr. Holly Jones were honored at that church’s Mass and Celebration during a November service recognizing Catholic Black History.

Jessie Thomas, Ph.D., is a Lay Pastoral Theologian in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. She holds a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Ministry from the Athenaeum of Ohio and a Doctor of Ministry in Preaching from Aquinas Institute of Theology St. Louis.

In 1992, following a lengthy nursing career, Dr. Thomas was the recipient of the Showcase in Excellence in Nursing Award from Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati.

In 2010, she received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the Congress of the United States of America on behalf of President Barack Obama for providing leadership in advocating social justice for citizens of all background.

Beginning in 2011, she along with her husband Deacon Dan Thomas, became Co-pastoral Administrators of Holy Name Parish until 2013.

Throughout much of her pastoral work, Dr. Thomas served as Adjunct Faculty for the Diaconate Office in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, teaching Homiletics II.

Corryville Catholic Student Essay winner Myana Thomas read her essay at the celebration. At left is Emcee Frazier Smith. Photo by Dan Yount

Flora Leptak-Moreau, a parishioner at Holy Name, shared her praise dancing talents during the Catholic Black History Month Celebration. Photo by Dan Yount

Honoree Jessie Thomas, Ph.D., receives her flowers from celebration Emcee Frazier Smith. Photo by Dan Yount

Honorees and participants in the Holy Name Church Catholic Black History Month Mass and Celebration were, from left, Emcee Frazier Smith, Lecturer, University of Dayton, Department of Communication; Shannon D. Williams, Ph.D. Associate Professor of History at the University of Dayton; Honoree Jessie Thomas, Ph.D.; Honoree Holly J. Jones, Ph.D.; and Celebrant Father Robert Seay OFM. Photo by Dan Yount

Shannen Dee Williams, Ph.D., an award winning scholar of the African American experience and Associate Professor of History at the University of Dayton, presented her talk titled “America’s Real Sister Act” Celebrating the History of Black Nuns in the Unites States. A doctoral graduate in History from the University of Rutgers, Dr. Williams has research and teaching specialization in women’s religious and the Black freedom movement, She is the author of “Subversive Habits: Black Catholic Nuns in the Long African American Freedom Struggle.” She is also the first Black woman elected to the executive Council of the American Historical Association. At left is celebration Emcee Frazier Smith. Photo by Dan Yount

Under the direction of Sara Wilkinson, the Corryville Catholic School Student Choir, K-3, sang “This Little Light of Mine” at the celebration. Photo by Dan Yount

Holly Jones, Ph.D, is a a lifelong member of Holy Name Church. She said she has always felt a connection to her community.

She received a Catholic education at Corryville Catholic Grade School and Roger Bacon High School. She is an Associate Professor, nurse, scientist, and nurse practitioner at The Ohio State University.

She holds a Doctorate Degree from the University of California San Francisco, specializing in systems management. She uses community participatory research to design interventions that have the potential to enhance the well-being of individuals and communities.

Dr. Jones’ commitment extends beyond her academic pursuits. She proudly serves as president of the local chapter of the Black Nurses Association and volunteers with a Disaster Medical Assist Team. In this role, she provides critical healthcare to communities in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Meeting in Fordham University in New York, the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus of the United States voted on Tuesday, July 24, 1990, to designate November as Black Catholic History Month, since a number of important dates for Catholics of African descent fall within this month, according to information from Barry University. November marks a time when the Church prays for all saints and souls in loving remembrance, as well as a time to recall the saints and souls of Africa and the African Diaspora. Martin de Porres, an Afro Peruvian patron saint, was the First Black Saint in the Americas.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, there are over 3 million African American Catholics in the U.S. Today, there are 250 African American priests, 437 deacons, and 75 men of African descent in seminary formation for the priesthood in the United States.