By Elizabeth Male

StriveTogether

Paris Woods, Ed.D., will lead impact acceleration and scale to create better, faster and more equitable outcomes for youth across the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network and beyond. As StriveTogether’s first chief program officer, Woods will be instrumental in delivering a strategic plan to place 4 million more young people on a path to economic mobility by 2030.

Woods completes a new leadership structure for key 2030 results.

Previously the chief of programs for YouthForce NOLA in New Orleans, Louisiana, Woods will provide strategic oversight to ensure StriveTogether accelerates and scales impact by:

Strengthening the quality and integration of support to network members;

Driving policy changes and resources at the local, state and federal levels to institutionalize effective practices and direct resources to support better outcomes; and

Providing foundational training to network members and other place-based partners.

“We believe change is possible — in a world where race, ethnicity, income or zip code do not limit opportunity or determine outcomes,” said Jennifer Blatz, StriveTogether president and CEO. “Paris is a skilled and thoughtful leader who leverages design thinking and continuous improvement to tackle systemic barriers. Her experience improving cradle-to-career outcomes in places like New Orleans and Houston, Texas, aligns closely with our approach to getting better results for every child.”

Woods said, “As someone who grew up experiencing poverty and for whom educational opportunity was my ticket to economic mobility, I am honored to be joining StriveTogether as its first chief program officer at this critical juncture. StriveTogether has an important role to play in leveling the playing field and creating systemic solutions needed to facilitate change, and I am excited to lead execution of its most ambitious plan to date.”

StriveTogether is a national network of nearly 70 communities across 29 states and Washington, D.C., working to build a future where a child’s potential is not dictated by race, ethnicity, zip code or circumstance.

The organization provides coaching, resources and rigorous approaches to create opportunities and eliminate inequities in education, housing and more.

Together, the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network reaches 14 million youth — including 8 million children of color and one in five children experiencing poverty. For more information about StriveTogether, visit StriveTogether.org.